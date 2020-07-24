Milan, Jul 24 (AP) Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora says fans will be allowed back into stadiums in September if the virus is kept under control.

Spadafora says “obviously the stadium can't be filled like before but rather a series of measures currently being studied will need to be respected.”

The Serie A soccer season is being completed without fans and is scheduled end on Aug. 2. Next season should start in mid-September. (AP)

