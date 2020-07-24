Lionel Messi is in loggerhead with the Barcelona board which has raised many doubts about his future at the club. The Argentine’s contract with the La Liga side expires in 2021 and currently, there are no new reports of the 33-year-old signing a new deal. The delay to sign a contract extension and his recent bust-up with the club’s hierarchy has led many to believe that the Argentine may call time on his 17-year career at Barcelona. Will Messi Leave Barca? Is Messi Moving to Juventus? And Some Other FAQs About Argentine's Future With Barcelona.

The rumours were sparked even further when a report from Italian media outlet Rai suggested that Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, who is also his agent, is preparing to negotiate with Inter Milan for a possible transfer. This buzz was created after La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that Jorge, will be moving to Italy next month. This Day That Year: Lionel Messi Wore No.10 Jersey for the First Time at Barcelona.

However, the rumours were denied by Lionel Messi’s camp to Catalan new outlets such as Mundo Deportivo. It is understood, that Jorge Messi is moving to Milan’s Porta Nova neighbourhood and is doing so to take advantage of lower tax rates the country offers than Spain. This has certainly added fuel to the ‘Messi to Inter Milan’ transfer rumours

Lionel Messi recently has been frustrated with the way Barcelona are playing as he on several occasions has asked the team to step up their game. After conceding La Liga title to Real Madrid, the 33-year-old criticized the squad stating that Barcelona ‘can’t win anything if they continue to play like this’.

However, Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, a club he has spent his entire career with, is highly unlikely. ‘He wants to finish his career here, we will definitely renew with him and I am in no doubt that he will stay here,’ Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said in a recent interview with Marca.

