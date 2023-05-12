Rome [Italy], May 12 (ANI): Jannik Sinner produced a stunning performance on Friday to breeze past the dangerous Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at the ongoing Italian Open 2023.

The World No. 8 delivered a near-perfect performance that included precision serving, ferocious baseline hitting, and high-quality net play, and he won in 79 minutes at the Foro Italico to move to 13-3 at the Masters 1000 level this year.

Also Read | All India Football Federation Marks Legendary Footballer’s PK Banerjee’s Birthday As ‘AIFF Grassroots Day’.

Sinner arrived in Rome after reaching the championship match in Miami and semi-finals in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo, a string of Masters 1000 achievements that has propelled the 21-year-old to sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.

"I'm happy about my level today. It was not easy. It was a little bit breezy, a little bit windy and I think he especially in the second set served a little bit better. I also had a couple of chances then which I didn't use, but I'm very happy about my serve, I felt the ball very well," ATP.com quoted Sinner as saying.

Also Read | Al-Hilal Prepares Contract Worth Over Rs 500 Crore For Marco Verratti, Want PSG Midfielder to Join Lionel Messi In His Transfer to Saudi Arabia: Reports.

The Italian is eager to impress at home as he wants another deep run to strengthen his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals early.

"It is a very special feeling, especially here in Rome, trying to be an example for the young kids. Also spending a little bit of time with them, which is important, to show them love. It is just a very special tournament for me. I only have this kind of crowd once a year, or twice a year if I qualify for Turin," said Sinner, when asked about his vocal young fans in the crowd.

"That's obviously my goal, and I am also trying to go deep here in Rome, but I take it match after match. I feel ready to compete, but let's see in the next round because it is going to be a tough one," he added.

His next test in the Italian capital is a third-round clash against Sebastian Baez or lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)