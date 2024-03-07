Rome, Mar 7 (AP) Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering linked to an auction of TV rights.

Gravina, who volunteered to meet with the prosecutors and denies any wrongdoing, is accused of illegally using money from the TV rights auction in 2018 when he led the third division, for the sale of a collection of medieval books and the purchase of a home in Milan.

Also Read | Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here’s All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!.

"We asked for a hearing and we provided documentation to show that our client is innocent," Gravina's lawyers said in a statement.

"We cleared everything up and we're sure that the truth will quickly come out."

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Gravina was elected federation president in 2018. From 2005-18, he led the Lega Pro, which governs Serie C. He was elected to UEFA's executive committee in April 2021 and is a vice president.

The Gravina probe emerged as part of a wider investigation by Perugia prosecutors into information leaks about top politicians to journalists by authorities assigned to an anti-Mafia task force. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)