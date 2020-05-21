Italian Federation Aims to Conclude Serie A 2019-20 by August 20, New Season Gets September 1 Start Date

Serie A (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With football on its way back after the coronavirus suspension, Italian Football Federation (FIGC), have decided that the top three tiers footballing divisions in the country must be completed by August 20. It is also reported that the new season of Serie A will have a tentative start date of September 1. The Italian top-flight has been suspended since mid-March and will remain so until June 14, after a decision was taken as per the government announcement. Serie A Officials, Italian Government to Meet on May 28 to Decide League’s Future.

It was earlier reported that Serie A officials, the Italian government and FIGC will meet on May 28, to decide the future of the competition and how the rest of the season will be played out. However, in a federal council meeting between the FIGC chief, Serie A president and major stakeholders on Wednesday, a revised calendar was discussed. Serie A Propose June 13 As Possible Return Date, Await Government Approval.

‘The Italian Football Federation has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B and C to close their competitions,’ FIGC said in their statement.

‘Ahead of the restart of sporting activity, it will be the Federal Council's competence to determine the criteria whereby competitions will be finalised. Finally, as a result of what has been sanctioned, the 2020-21 sporting season will start on September 1’ they added.

Several teams from Serie A have recalled their players and have begun individual and group training sessions. After tests for COVID-19 were concluded, Parma announced that two of their players have tested positive while, Inter Milan and AC Milan reported that their staff have tested negative.