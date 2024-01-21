Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Darja Semenistaja of Latvia justified her top billing as she beat sixth seed Carole Monnet of France in the final of the ITF Women's Open here on Sunday.

The Latvian clinched the opening set 6-1 and led 3-0 in the next before the Frenchwoman withdrew due to a back injury.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It happened to be the 21-year-old's 15th ITF title overall, as she also won the doubles title on Saturday.

“I am feeling very happy to take two titles home. I think Bengaluru is lucky for me,” said Darja, who also earned 50 WTA points each for her singles and doubles success.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Encouraged To Take Up Fencing by Mother, Manipur's Zenith SH Starts Campaign With Silver Medal in Epee Individual Fencing Event.

After two quick breaks in the first and third game, the top seed raced to a 3-0 lead, before Carole broke her opponent's serve in the fourth game.

However, Darja did not allow her opponent to get too comfortable, taking advantage of her errors and prevailed in the following three games, taking the first set 6-1.

In the second set as well, Darja broke in the second game, leading 3-0, as Carole took a medical time-out to get her nagging backache checked.

While the Frenchwoman was 15-40 in the fourth game, she declared her retirement from the contest, handing the title to the Lativian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)