Barcelona are finding it hard to sustain themselves in the Spanish La Liga with Girona and Real Madrid in a two-horse race. The Catalonians are fourth in the points table with 41 points from 19 games, eight short of leaders Girona. Xavi is a man under a lot of duress with his job on the line after a string of poor performances. The team has managed three wins in their last five games but needs a string of victories to fight their way back. Real Betis are in the top half of the table, currently ninth. They have had a few draws in the last few matches and their ability to soak up pressure helps with the sharing of points. Real Betis versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:00 pm IST. Atletico Madrid’s Revenge Ensures Real Madrid’s Early Exit From Copa Del Rey 2023–24.

Hector Bellerin, Aitor Ruibal, Ayoze Perez are the player missing out for Real Betis owing to injuries while Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, Caludio Brava and Marc Batra will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Isco will be the main man in the midfield for the hosts and his ability to orchestrate play makes him a threat for Barcelona.

Andrea Christensen is back fit after being injured in the last match with the Danish defender likely to start. Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal are set to start on the wings with Robert Lewandowski set to lead the attack. Frenkie de Jong will occupy the central midfield slot, allowing Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri to move forward and join the attack with each opportunity possible. La Liga 2023–24: Atletico Madrid’s Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Sidelined With Knee Ligament Injury.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will face Real Betis in the La Liga 2023-24 on Sunday, January 21. The La Liga match will be played at Benito Villamarin and it will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, on Sports18 1/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona have been poor away from home this term, losing four out of their last five away games. Expect them to be not at their fluid best but to come away with a victory.

