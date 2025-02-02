Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers showcased defensive solidity and strategic execution when it mattered most, which was key to their triumph in the Hockey India League, captain Rupinder Singh said.

The Bengal side secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans to lift the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 title.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

“We made a conscious effort to strengthen our defense after the semifinal. In the final, capitalising on our opportunities was essential, and we did just that," Rupinder said in a release.

Also Read | SA U19 20/3 in 4.1 Overs | India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score Updates of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Final: Aayushi Shukla Dismisses Diara Ramlakan.

"We also worked on refining our penalty corner strategies and maintaining maximum possession, all of which helped us turn the game in our favor."

The Tigers' path to glory was anything but easy.

Having topped the league stage with 19 points from 10 matches, they faced a tough semifinal against Tamil Nadu Dragons, which ended in a 2-2 draw before they prevailed 6-5 in the shootout.

With lessons learnt from that close contest, the team approached the final with a refined tactical approach.

Star dragflicker Jugraj's consistent brilliance throughout the tournament also earned him the distinction of top scorer with 12 goals.

For Rupinder, this title was a testament to the team's belief and perseverance.

“It's been an incredible journey for us, especially with the return of the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus," Rupinder said.

"Our path as a team had its share of ups and downs, but in the end, everything came together perfectly. It was our belief that carried us to the title, and I am immensely proud of my team for their hard work and resilience throughout the tournament.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)