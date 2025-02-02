India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: Having already pocketed the five-match series, India will be looking to not only test its bench strength but make it 4-1. The home side currently lead the series 3-1 after the victory in Pune. England, on the other hand, will be aiming to register a consolation win and end the series 3-2. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 5th T20I free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Mumbai.

England faltered in the chase of 182 despite looking in control at one stage. Concussion substitute Harshi Rana, who also made his debut, picked 3/33 as he provided his side with the vital breakthroughs. Apart from him, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped 3/28 and 2/28 respectively.

In batting for India, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s half-centuries helped their side post a decent target. Pandya scored 53 off 30 balls while Dube chipped in with 53 off 34 balls. For England, Saqib Mahmood finished with figures of 3/35 with all three wickets coming in his first over.

When is India vs England 5th T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 02. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Likely Playing XI for 5th T20I 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Mumbai.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th T20I 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th T20I 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England T20I series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England T20I series 2025.

