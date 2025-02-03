New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) "It was unexpected," says 17-year-old Manipuri triathlete Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, his voice trembling with the raw emotion days after his twin triumph.

The teenager from Singjamei Chingamathak, a small locality in Imphal, can hardly believe what he's just achieved: two gold medals at the ongoing National Games.

In a stunning display of grit and determination, Athouba won the first gold of the Games in the men's individual triathlon, and then followed it with another in the men's individual duathlon.

"I didn't even think I would win a medal at all," Athouba admitted while talking to PTI.

For someone who had spent countless hours swimming in cold waters, cycling through the hilly terrain of his hometown, and running until his legs felt numb, the moment of victory was nothing short of a dream come true.

His twin wins are not just a testament to his extraordinary athleticism, but also to the familial dedication and passion for sport that has shaped him.

Born to Sarungbam Jiten Meitei, a contractor and former college football player, and his mother, a homemaker, Athouba has always had the full support of his family in chasing his dreams.

"My parents have been incredibly supportive of my sports career. They would pick me up from school, take me to training, and motivate me every step of the way," he said.

The influence of his elder sister, Sarungbam Martina, played a crucial role in him taking up swimming.

"My didi was an international swimmer. She has a lot of experience, which helped me a lot."

Athouba's father, in particular, has been deeply involved in his athletic development.

"My father said to me, 'Your swimming is good. Triathlon will suit you. So, start cycling.' He took a lot of interest in my sports journey and motivated me a lot."

Even during the toughest phases of training, his Jiten has been a constant source of guidance and motivation to his son.

"Papa didn't travel for the Games because he said he couldn't bear to watch if something went wrong, but he wanted me to create history."

Athouba is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education at the National Sports University, which also produced another National Games gold medallist from Manipur --Yumlembam Echantombi Devi, who clinched the coveted yellow metal in the women's Qiangshu wushu event. The duo's stellar performance have helped boost Manipur's medal tally to 25, including 11 golds.

Reflecting on his historic win, Athouba recalled the emotional moment when his mother, overwhelmed with joy, shed tears of happiness.

"My mum started crying when I won the medals. She is here with my brother.

His father, however, remained focused on his future goals.

"He told me, 'Good, good, you've made history, but you still have swimming left. Focus on that'," said Athouba, who has also qualified for the final of the swimming 200-metre individual medley event.

Talking about his preparation, Athouba recalls, "It was very difficult because I had to practice in the cold. In Manipur, the water is too cold, so I had to swim in it. It was tough."

Athouba showcased remarkable skill and endurance across both events, proving his dominance in the National Games.

In the triathlon, which is an endurance multi-sport event consisting of swimming, cycling, and running over various distances, he maintained a steady rhythm in the swimming leg, staying within reach of the leaders.

However, his real strength emerged during the cycling segment, where his speed and strategy gave him a distinct edge over his competition.

By the final running stretch, he unleashed a powerful sprint, overtaking his rivals to secure his first gold medal.

Undeterred, Athouba carried his momentum into the duathlon, which comprises of cycling and running. He began with a strong opening run, positioning himself among the top contenders before seamless transition into the cycling phase.

His precise execution and endurance allowed him to pull ahead, and by the final leg, there was no catching him.

With an unwavering focus, he stormed to victory, clinching his second gold medal in emphatic fashion.

