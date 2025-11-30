Cluj-Napoca [Romania], November 30 (ANI): Rising Indian paddler Divyanshi Bhowmick continued her remarkable run in 2025 as she became only the second Indian to secure a singles medal in the U-15 girls category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 at the BT Arena Cluj Napoca, as per a press release from the ITTF.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting against China's Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11). Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian displayed strong performance as she registered hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea and Japan.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Thanks His 'Knight in Shining Armour' Andre Russell As He Takes On a New Role in KKR For IPL 2026.

This performance further adds to what has been a landmark season for the 15-year-old from India. Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls singles continental title, a feat that cemented her status as one of the brightest talents emerging in Indian table tennis.

India added to its medal tally in Romania with strong team performances across categories. The U-15 girls team comprising Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar clinched bronze, while in the U-19 boys team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the boys' team category since the inception of the ITTF World Youth Championships. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘When You Pass Sachin…’ Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohli After Record-Breaking 52nd ODI Ton in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)