Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): After defeats in their respective previous Indian Women's League 2022 fixtures, Mata Rukmani and ARA FC will clash at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Mata Rukmani Head Coach Sandeep Singh spoke about his expectations from the game. "At this stage, all the games are important as we have to add to our points tally."

"We would like to keep the intensity of the game high and play to our strengths. We have to be cool-headed in both the 18-yard boxes and stay confident in our abilities", he added.

The Head Coach of ARA FC, Prit Bhatt, also expressed his thoughts ahead of Sunday's game saying, "We want to win and take the three points from the next game. We will stick to our plan and will try to execute it."

"All the games have helped us improve and get better. But we will try to minimize our mistakes from the previous match and come back stronger," he added. (ANI)

