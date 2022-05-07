Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in match 53 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With this win, LSG have moved to the top of the points table and have taken a step closer to securing the playoff berth. Meanwhile, the defeat means KKR need to remain perfect and dependent on other results to have any chances of advancing to the next round. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

After being asked to bat first, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda put Lucknow in a great position with the former scoring another fifty. However, they needed a late cameo from Marcus Stoinis to post a competitive score. In reply, KKR batters never got off the mark and were unable to chase the score down.

LSG vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022

# KKR have failed to chase a target of over 170 runs in the last three seasons

# This was the first-ever meeting between the teams

# KL Rahul was dismissed on a duck for the third time this season

# Quintin de Kock scored his 19th IPL fifty

# Shiuvam Mavi conceded the most runs (30) by a KKR bowler in an over in a single IPL game

# Sunil Narine became only the third player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in IPL

# This is KKR's second-lowest total (101) in IPL matches in India

Both the teams will turn their attention toward their upcoming fixtures in the competition. Kolkata Knight Riders make a quick turnaround as they return to action in a day’s time against Mumbai Indians, who have won back to back games. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants play Gujarat Titans in a crucial clash which could be the decider for the top spot in the league.

