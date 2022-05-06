Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): Odisha Police defeated Sirvodem SC 2-1 in their Indian Women's League 2022 clash at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Sarojini Tirkey gave the local side the lead in the 18th minute. The No. 9 leaned forward to take a shot from an awkward position but found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise, the two sides were evenly matched until the halftime break.

Odisha Police had a slight advantage in terms of ball possession but they had a solitary shot on target, equal to their counterparts in the first 45 minutes.

In the 75th minute, the local side made it 2-0 as substitute Sasmita Ekka set Shibani Mundari up inside the box. The No. 2 made no mistake in converting from close range and strengthening her side's hold of the game.

Defender Femina Raj Valappil made a case for Sirvodem in the 85th minute by pulling one back. However, it was too late for the Goan side to earn anything from the game and Odisha Police ended up taking all the three points. (ANI)

