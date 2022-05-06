Mumbai Indians got the better of Gujarat Titans by five runs in match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. It was a sensational performance by Rohit Sharma's men as they recovered from a poor start to produce another winning display. Despite the loss, Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the team standings. Hardik Pandya Breaks Another Stump In IPL 2022, Runs Out Tilak Varma During GT vs MI Clash.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians were given a brilliant start by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. However, they lost their way in the middle overs but managed to post a par score courtesy of a cameo from Tim David. In reply, Gujarat Titans batters had a sensational start but were pegged back by Mumbai Indians bowlers who eventually managed to restrict them.

GT vs MI Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# This was the first-ever IPL match between the two teams

# David Miller played his 100th IPL game

# Rohit Sharma surpassed 200 sixes for Mumbai Indians

# Tim David completed 2000 runs in T20 cricket

# Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill registered the third 100+ opening partnership of IPL 2022

# Sai Sudarshan became the 14th batter to be dismissed hit-wicket in IPL

# Shubman Gill scored his 3rd fifty of IPL 2022

# Wriddhiman Saha registered his 2nd half-century of IPL 2022

Both teams will now turn their attention to the upcoming fixtures in the Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai Indians will face off against Kolkata Knight Rider, who recently ended their five-game losing run. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans take on fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants who are also gunning for the top spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2022 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).