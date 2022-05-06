Juventus will be aiming to move up in the table and closer to the leaders as they travel to take on Genoa in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa on May 06, 2022 (late Friday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News Update: Arthur Melo Back on Gunners' Radar.

Juventus can move into the third spot with maximum points from the encounter. The Bianconeri had a difficult start under the returning Max Allegri but have found their form and will be hoping to end the season on a strong note. Meanwhile, Genoa are second from the bottom in the table, four points away from safety and will need to be perfect to have any chances of avoiding relegation.

When is Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Genoa vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa. The game will be held on May 07, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Genoa vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. Vh1 or MTV channels are likely to telecast the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Genoa vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

