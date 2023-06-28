Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department will join hands with VM Sports Foundation to promote adventure and motorsports in the union territory and support the local youth in these fields, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The foundation will collaborate and associate at all levels for making the sports canvas of the union territory a vibrant hub of adventure and rally sports.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sri Lanka Top Group B, Scotland Second; Oman Qualify From Third Position.

Secretary Tourism and Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, had an interaction with VM Sports Foundation regarding the promotion of adventure and motorsports in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The foundation representatives, headed by Vamcy Merla, desired to join hands with the department in its initiatives towards the promotion of adventure and motorsports here, he said.

Also Read | ‘Will Pakistan Travel to India for ICC World Cup 2023? Know Latest Update On Babar Azam-Led Side’s Participation in CWC Tournament’.

The secretary asked the foundation to train the local youth of J-K in motorsports activities and organise off-road events for channelising the untapped sports potential of talented youth in this field.

Shah, while mentioning the role of VM foundation, appreciated their efforts in promoting motorsports in India and abroad. He asked the foundation to come up with a complete action plan for honing the skills of the youth of the union territory in such spheres.

While expressing his keenness to see the adventure activities happening at the grassroots level, Shah visualised the revival of sports culture in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The secretary shared his belief with the delegation about the power of sports being capable to invigorate the youth and also help sports tourism which in turn creates a strong economic chain to benefit the stakeholders and local population.

Shah assured concerted efforts for the revival of the popular Mughal road rally in J-K -- a national off-road activity that has a considerable following of motorsports fans from all over the country.

National names in rally and sports writers, Ashwin Naik, Lokesh Gowda, and Amrit Pal Singh Bali, were also present in the meeting and briefed the secretary tourism about the working of motorsports and VM foundation.

The secretary assured all support from the tourism department to the foundation, and the gesture was well reciprocated by the representatives by assuring him to collaborate and associate at all levels for making the sports canvas of the union territory a vibrant hub of adventure and rally sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)