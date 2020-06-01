Sports News | Jadon Sancho Pays Tribute to George Floyd

Paderborn [Germany], June 1 (ANI): Terming his first professional hat trick as 'bittersweet', Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho paid tribute to George Floyd saying that we must 'address and help' make a change.

Sancho had revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt during his club's match against SC Paderborn in the ongoing Bundesliga on Sunday.

Sancho took to Twitter to write: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by the four officers.

A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The 20-year-old, Sancho, scored a sumptuous hat-trick, scoring a goal in the 57th, 74th and 92nd minute of the game. He helped Borussia Dortmund thrash their opponents by 6-1. (ANI)

