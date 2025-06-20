Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal's 100 not out and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 58 took India to 215 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against England here on Friday.

Jaiswal struck 16 fours and a six to complete his ton off 144 balls, while Gill made the most of ideal batting conditions to make 58 off 74 balls. The two have put on 123 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

India had earlier lost two wickets in quick succession towards the end of the first session, with KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) falling just before the lunch break.

Rahul (42) and Jaiswal had put on a strong 91-run stand for the opening wicket as they batted nearly for the entirety of the first session.

Brief Scores:

India: 215 for 2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 not out, KL Rahul 42, Shubman Gill 58 not out; Brydon Carse 1/58, Ben Stokes 1/22).

