Sports News | Jaiswal Has the Game to Succeed in England, Feels Rahane

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Month after rumours about a rift between them dominated headlines, out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane is backing the flamboyant Yashasvi Jaiswal to shine on the tour of England thanks to his ability to perform multiple roles as opener.

The five-match Tests series begins at the Headingley from Friday.

"Personally, I'm really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important," Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He has the game for it — he can control one end and also go on the attack when needed. So I'm really looking forward to seeing Jaiswal perform in England."

There were reports in April that Mumbai teammates Jaiswal and Rahane had a fall out during the last Ranji Trophy season after the side's defeat to Jammu and Kashmir.

While Rahane last played for India two years ago against the West Indies, Jaiswal has been the team's first-choice opener since making his Test debut in the Caribbean in July 2023.

Rahane, who led an injury-plagued Indian team to a memorable Test series win in Australia in 2020-21, has also placed his bets on lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to live up to his expectations with Mohammed Siraj too chipping in with plenty of wickets.

"I also want to see Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah do well because, as senior campaigners, they have the responsibility to lead the attack and pick up wickets for the team," Rahane said.

"We all know Bumrah is an excellent bowler and a proven wicket-taker, but I'd like to see him take that extra responsibility and help the team get through challenging situations, because winning a Test series in England is always very special."

The last time India won a Test rubber in England was way back in 2007, only the third such instance (after 1971 and 1986) in that part of the world since start of bilateral engagements in 1932.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in England and Rahane said the young skipper will live up to the challenge of making the transition from T20 captaincy to Test leadership.

"I think it's going to be a challenging task for Shubman because in Test cricket I always believe you have to be proactive as a captain. I'm sure Shubman will do well, but it will take time because captaining in T20s