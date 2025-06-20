Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Hosts Scotland are gearing up to lock horns with Nepal in the extremely vital match six of the Scotland Tri-Series 2025. So far, the hosts are placed last in the points table, while Nepal are placed at the top spot. The Scottish still has a very good chance to win the Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match at claim the top spot as they have a +0.331 NRR, the highest. Nepal too can't take things at a light pace, as a loss would make them slip down. WBBL 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Retained by Brisbane Heat, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Mady Villiers Picked by Sydney Sixers.

The Netherlands have finished all their games in the Scotland Tri-Series 2025 and their dreams of a pole position have been shut. The SCO vs NEP T20I outing has already happened once in the ongoing series, where Nepal emerged victorious in a low-scoring thriller. In that match, Scotland, batting first got bundled for a 97. Nepal cricket team chased the target with just one ball to spare, winning by a slim margin of two wickets.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 Tri-Series Match Details

Match SCO vs NEP T20 Tri-Series Date June 20 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Titwood, Glasgow Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The sixth fixture in the ongoing Tri-Nation series 2025, where Scotland and Nepal will be locking horns is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 20. The SCO vs NEP match will be held at the Titwood, in Glasgow. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Nepal match. For the SCO vs NEP fixture online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 matches in India. The Scotland vs Nepal T20I match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website, but one needs to purchase a match pass worth 25 INR to watch the full game.

