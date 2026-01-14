Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], January 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir created history with the launch of the Platinum Girls Football League, the city's first girls' football league backed by corporate houses, marking a major step forward for women's football in the region.

The league features six teams--Sparc FC, Onyx FC, Platinum FC, Shivya A FC, Kaffberry FC, and Phoenix FC--owned and supported by leading business groups of Jammu. Each team has 10 players, with over 20 from Kashmir, 10 from Hiranagar, 5 from Kathua, and the remainder from Jammu city, highlighting broad regional participation.

Speaking to ANI, football coach Nadia Nighat praised the Platinum Girls Football League tournament, highlighting the participation of new talent and emphasising the importance of providing platforms, exposure, and proper coaching to help young girls grow in the sport.

"A number of girls participated in this tournament. New players from Jammu and Kashmir, whom I had not seen before, also participated in this tournament. In the tournament, we saw talent that needed a platform and proper coaching, and if we prioritise that, it will be great. While the start is small, I see this initiative going far in the future. It is great to see girls getting a platform to showcase their talent and get exposure, which is crucial for their growth in the sport," Nadia Nighat said.

League organiser Bhisham Batra said, "This league is about creating opportunity, visibility, and a professional structure for girls' football in Jammu. Corporate support has made this vision possible."

Matches were played at the Turf ground at Digiana, with the final won by Sparc FC

Girls said this is a great opportunity to showcase their talent and demonstrate that girls can also play football.

The Platinum Girls Football League is being hailed as a landmark initiative to strengthen grassroots women's football in Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

