New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Olympic and World Championship gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in javelin believes that the sport has become global and its growth in India is rapid now.

"Javelin has become a global sport you can see that there is Andersen Peters from Canada, there are European athletes, our Asian athletes are also doing great. Javelin is a global sport and a global event. So, athletes are coming from all over the world the reach is everywhere for javelin. The way it is growing as a sport in our country is great. Kishore Jena is doing well. He won a silver medal in the Asian Games. We will try to do well in the Paris Olympics. We already did well in the World Championship. The athletics and javelin are growing well in this country now," said Neeraj Chopra while speaking to media.

The champion thrower has won medals in many diamond league athletics events and he has bagged a gold medal in the Olympics, World Championship, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games (twice in 2018 and 2023). Des

"It is true that I have got all the medals but there are many other athletes in our country who are good. I always try to do well in future as well and try to give better performance. I hope I want to motivate youngsters with my performance and that will be the real focus," said Neeraj Chopra.

"In life you don't get everything you want but I am happy that I have won all the major events. So, this is a motivation for me to keep doing better, throw better and keep doing well in upcoming competitions," added Neeraj Chopra

After winning a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games Neeraj Chopra is taking a break and trying to spend quality time with his family and friends but at the same time, he is excited at the way the Indian cricket team is playing in the ongoing World Cup and is looking forward to see one of the matches.

"I don't know who all came to watch my match among cricketers in the Asian Games. I will speak to them and find out but as of now I would like to spend time with my family but I will see now which match I will go for. It will be a good experience for me. I hope can go for the final match and would love to see India win that will be great. Everyone wants that," said Neeraj Chopra.

The Olympic gold medallist believes that Indian athletes are fearless and this is the reason why the country is doing so well in every sporting discipline.

"In every sport, Badminton or Kabaddi, the Indian athletes have belief and faith in themselves. I can say that they are playing fearlessly now. They are not worried about who their competitor is going to be. They just want to give their best. This is the reason we could win so many medals in the Asian Games and the Para Asian Games. The government is supportive and we are getting support from everywhere. We now have to try to prove ourselves in the Olympics," said Neeraj Chopra. (ANI)

