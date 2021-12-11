Abu Dhabi, Dec 11 (PTI) India's Jehan Daruvala put up a strong defence on way to his second race-win of the 2021 Formula 2 season, here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai had started the sprint race on reverse grid pole position after qualifying 10th for the feature race.

Racing for Carlin, the Indian did well to maintain his position on the opening lap before Felipe Drugovich put him under tremendous pressure for the major part of the 23-lap race.

Jehan pulled away towards the end to cross the chequered flag two seconds ahead of Brazil's Drugovich.

Australian Oscar Piastri finished third to secure the Formula 2 title in his rookie year, joining the likes of Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who won the feeder series in their debut season.

For Jehan, it was a much needed win after the disappointment in Saudi Arabia last week. He is looking retain his seat on the Red Bull junior driver program and do a third season in Formula 2 to have a shot at a Formula 1 drive in 2023.

All seats have been decided for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The sprint race victory was Jehan's third of his Formula 2 career after Bahrain last year and Monza earlier this year.

"Back on the top step after a disappointing weekend in Jeddah where I didn't take many points, so it is good to start off the weekend with a victory. We weren't too strong in Quali, but our race pace looked pretty strong.

"I had a great battle with Felipe (Drugovich) at one point and we were side-by-side for a couple of corners, but I managed to stick it out in front. The car felt good, and I just took it to the chequered flag.

"Congratulations to Oscar (Piastri), I didn't think that I would see him on the podium from 10th, but a big well done to him, he has dominated the whole year," Jehan told the Formula 2 website.

