Manchester City will host Wolves in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on December 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had a brilliant season so far and will aim for maximum points despite entering the game in contrasting forms. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Wolves, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool Defeat AC Milan 2-1 in Group B, RB Leipzig Shock Manchester City.

Manchester City are the defending champions and once again sit at the top of the Premier League points table despite some underwhelming results. However, Pep Guardiola's team have won five games in a row since that defeat to Crystal Palace and will aim to continue this run, Meanwhile, Wolves have fallen off the pace in recent weeks after a great run of results but the West Midlands club has been a bogey team for the champions in the past and will be aiming to count on that and get back to winning ways.

When is Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves match on Disney+Hotstar.

