Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh's unbeaten 89-run stand put India in firm control after the end of the first session on Day 1 of the one-off Test at DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

India posted a total of 136/2 in 27 overs after the end of the first session, with Jemimah and Shubha staying unbeaten on the crease with scores of 37(63) and 55(57) respectively.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and India women enjoyed a session where runs came at a brisk pace despite the loss of two wickets.

Smriti Mandhana was castled by Lauren Bell for 17 while youngster Shafali Verma was completely deceived by Kate Cross.

Shubha was rewarded for her remarkable effort with the bat as she raised her bat for a well-deserved half-century.

The rest of the session saw Jemimah and Shubha taking control of the game, solidifying India's position in the one-off Test.

They added 89 runs on the board by launching a counterattack on the English bowlers who are in a hunt for their first Test win since 2014.

India are also playing their first home Test after nine long years.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Brief Score: India 136/2 (Shubha Satheesh 55*, Jemimah Rodrigues 37*; Lauren Bell 1-28). (ANI)

