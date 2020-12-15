Paris [France], December 15 (ANI): Jerome Stoll will step down as President of Renault's Formula 1 operation at the end of his term on December 31, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Jerome Stoll, President of Renault Sport Racing since 2016 and the return of Renault as a full factory team, will step down at the end of his term on 31 December 2020," the team said in a statement.

Stoll has spent five years overseeing Renault's racing activities since the French manufacturer returned to F1 as a full constructor for the 2016 season.

Since then the team have been rebuilding towards their goal of competing once again for the World Championship titles that they won in 2005 and 2006, and this season Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon delivered the first podium finishes for the team since their return.

"These five years as President of Renault Sport Racing have been very intense. Taking up the challenge of rebuilding a Formula 1 team is tough, it takes time, commitment and unfailing determination. A first step has been taken with a team and drivers that we can now see on the podium," Stoll said in a statement.

"I appreciate the privilege of being able to be part of all these changes and all our progress. Motorsport, and even more so Formula 1, is above all a human adventure, encounters, bonds that are forged, joys, disappointments and invaluable rewards. The Formula E titles and seeing young drivers racing in our cars in the Eurocup or Clio Cup are an integral part of what has been a wonderful experience," he added.

Also, the team will be rebranded as Alpine next season, when Fernando Alonso returns to F1 to drive for the outfit for the third time.

Stoll further stated: "I owe a lot to every collaborator in this company. They are committed and determined to give their best to make our brand and our values shine. A new chapter is now opening with Alpine and I am sure the best is yet to come. I am happy and proud to have been part of this great adventure with such great people." (ANI)

