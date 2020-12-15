Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they play Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture. Wolves vs Chelsea match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). Both sides faced defeat in their last game and will be eager to return to winning ways. Frank Lampard’s side were beaten 1-0 by Everton in Merseyside while Wolves fell to a 0-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Barcelona vs PSG UCL Round of 16 Match Could Well Decide Both Lionel Messi and Neymar's Future.

The defeat to Everton halted Chelsea’s run of 14-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. This was also their first league defeat since the 0-2 loss at home to Liverpool. Wolves, on the other, have lost successive matches and won only once in their last five. The win coming at Arsenal. Chelsea could miss Christian Pulisic, who sat out against Everton and is doubtful for this one. They are also without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

When is Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Wolves vs Chelsea match will take place on December 16, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be held at the Molineux Stadium and it is scheduled to be played at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Wolves vs Chelsea match online for fans in India. So you can either download the Hotstar app or visit hotstar.com to watch the game live. JIO and Airtel subscribers can watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).