Utrecht (The Netherlands), Jul 15 (AP) Jessey Sneijder, the son of former Dutch soccer star Wesley Sneijder, has signed his first professional contract with FC Utrecht.

The Dutch side said in a statement that the 18-year-old midfielder has been signed until June 2028, with an option to extend the deal for another year.

Wesley Sneijder won Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Cup with Inter Milan in 2010. He was also part of the Netherlands team that made it to the 2010 World Cup final, losing to Spain.

“This is a dream come true,” said Jessey Sneijder.

His father posted on Instagram a picture of both men holding the Utrecht jersey.

“I am so very proud of you,” Wesley Sneijder wrote. “Go to FC Utrecht at the age of 15 and sign your first contract after three years! Your perseverance and willpower have been rewarded.” (AP)

