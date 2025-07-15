Bangladesh national cricket team earned a dominating victory over hosts Sri Lanka national cricket team in the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I of the three-match series. Bangladesh cricket team scored a good 177/7 total and also managed to bundle Sri Lanka at a mere score of 94. With a 83-run victory, Bangladesh have managed to level the series 1-1. Now they need to win the SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025, to win the series, and take revenge for the losses in ODIs. Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka by 83 Runs in SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025; Litton Das, Rishad Hossain Shine As Visitors Secure Dominating Win to Level Three-Match Series 1–1.

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The SL vs BAN 3rd T20I is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 16. The stakes are quite big for both captains Charith Asalanka and Litton Das. The eyes will also be on the Bangladeshi skipper as he was instrumental with a 76-run knock of just 50 balls in the second match. England Squad For IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Announced; Liam Dawson Replaces Injured Shoaib Bashir, Sam Cook Released.

SL vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Shamim Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN), Binura Fernando (SL)

SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kusal Mendis (c), Liton Das (vc)

SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Shamim Hossain (BAN), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN), Binura Fernando (SL)

