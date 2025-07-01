London, Jul 1 (AP) Third-seeded Jessica Pegula was upset in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, losing 6-2, 6-3 to 116th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto for the American's earliest exit at a Grand Slam tournament in five years.

Pegula, the world No. 3, came into the All England Club having won the the grass-court Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Saturday when she beat Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Also Read | How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men’s Singles First Round Tennis Grand Slam Match?.

The last time she lost in the first round at a major tournament was the French Open in 2020.

Cocciaretto, whose ranking has dipped in recent months, told herself to “be more aggressive and go for it, don't think about losing or winning the point.”

Also Read | When is Dustin Poirier’s Last Match at UFC 318? Know Details of American MMA Star’s Retirement Clash Against Max Holloway.

“I played a really great champion. She's an unbelievable player, she's a great example for all of us,” the 24-year-old Italian said in her on-court interview after her first career top-5 victory.

Pegula, quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2023, hit only five winners and made 24 unforced errors.

Her only other first-round loss at the All England Club was in her debut in 2019.

Pegula has reached five singles finals this year — second only to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka's seven. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)