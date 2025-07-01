Italian tennis star and current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will begin his Wimbledon 2025 journey by taking on Luca Nardi of his nation. Sinner started the season with a successful title defense at the Australian Open. However, his happiness at accomplishing the same was rather brief. He soon received a three-month suspension stemming from his doping violation from a year ago. He then arrived in Paris, targeting his maiden French Open title. He continued his good run of form, progressing to his first final at the venue. Against Carlos Alcaraz in final, he blew three championship points and eventually lost the match in five sets. He will look to redeem it in the Wimbledon and continue his good run of form. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Records Fastest Serve in the History of Wimbledon; Achieves Feat by Clocking 153 MPH During Clash Against Taylor Fritz in 2025 (Watch Video).

Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Djokovic. Sinner. Gauff. Iga. Big names, big dreams — all eyeing that winning start on the grass! 🌱💫 Who’ll set the tone early in their title chase?#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | TUE, 1st JULY, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/O88dDnS5GF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2025

When and Where is Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi, Wimbledon 2025 First Round Match

The Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi first round Wimbledon 2025 men's match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 1, starting at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at court 1 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi, Wimbledon 2025 First Round Match

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website.

