New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jindal Football Private Limited, operating under the aegis of the BC Jindal Group, one of India's prominent business conglomerates, on Saturday announced its entry into the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) football landscape with the launch of a new team, Sporting Club Delhi.

The club is set to make its debut in the upcoming edition of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) annual Super Cup competition, which is scheduled to take place later this month, according to an official release.

The strategic launch is in line with Jindal Football's endeavour to build a leading football club for Delhi NCR. Through this initiative, the new team, christened as Sporting Club Delhi, also aims to raise the aspirational value of the game in the country and provide a robust platform for young Indian talents to develop and compete at the global level. In addition to promoting the sport, this launch also aims to engage with the new generation of fans in the region and across India.

"The unveiling of Sporting Club Delhi marks the beginning of a new chapter for football in the Delhi NCR region and India. The club will represent inclusivity, ambition, and the city's spirit and enthusiasm for the sport. With unity, determination, and revival as its philosophy, the club's long-term vision will be to focus on youth development, community engagement, and grassroots football. Through this initiative, we also aim to facilitate long-term infrastructure development, academies, and local partnerships," said Bhavesh Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group.

Along with announcing the new team, Sporting Club Delhi, today, also unveiled the club's brand-new logo that features a stylised Phoenix, a mythical bird rising from the flames, representing resilience and the rebirth of the sport in the city and its surrounding regions.

"Our new identity shines a spotlight on Delhi rising from the ashes in the absence of professional football in the city and the region. With this move, the capital city, which once had a thriving football culture and stood at the heart of Indian football, will return to the top-tier of Indian football leagues with its own club," said Dhruv Sood, Chief Executive Officer, Sporting Club Delhi.

Previously, BC Jindal Group's Jindal Football had acquired the sporting license for Hyderabad Football Club prior to the Indian Super League (ISL) season 2024-25. The erstwhile Hyderabad FC had an inspirational journey in the ISL and were also the winners of the 2021-22 season. The new Sporting Club Delhi will remain committed to building a team that will mirror the city's passion for football and its rich sporting heritage.

In 2024, BC Jindal Group entered the Indian football space with Jindal Football Private Limited as part of its overall focus on sports development in India. (ANI)

