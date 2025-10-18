India Women suffered a setback in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they have suffered two consecutive losses. They started the competition with two victories against Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women but they have lost two matches after that against South Africa and Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur and co will be under pressure as they have another difficult game coming their way in the form of England. England Women have won three games out of the four matches they have played so far and are in a good run of form. They are the third place in the points table and have almost made it to the semifinal. Facing them, India will have to deal with challenges. England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Heaps Praise on India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

The weaklink for India so far has been their batting. Against South Africa, India suffered a collapse and once, they looked like not getting to a competitive score. Richa Ghosh powered them to a competitive total. Against Australia, India put up a solid score on paper but given the conditions and the start that India had, they had to put up a bigger total to challenge a all-round side like Australia. India lost wickets very quickly towards the back end and that led to them fizzling out in the death overs. India's seam bowling department has also not stepped up to the occasion. Renuka Singh Thakur was dropped but except for Kranti Gaud, none could make impact. Sree Charani has been the best bowler for India. India will have to improve on both departments, to go deeper in the competition.

When is IND W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team will face off against the England Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What is the IND-W vs ENG-W H2H Record in ODIs?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and England Women's National Cricket Team have faced each other in 76 WODIs. The Women in Blue have merely won 36 times while England have dominated with 41 wins.

Who Are the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Heather Knight Sophie Ecclestone Nat Sciver-Brunt Sree Charani

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs AUS-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani. IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Anjum Chopra Believes It Will Be Difficult for Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Team India To Bench Any Batter Against England.

England Women Likely vs IND-W: Amy Jomes (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith.

