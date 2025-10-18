Johor (Malaysia), October 18: The Indian junior men’s hockey team produced a fighting performance but went down 1-2 to Australia in the Final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia, on Saturday. India conceded a goal in the 13th minute to Ian Grobbelaar before hitting back through Anmol Ekka (17’) early in the second quarter to draw level. The contest remained evenly poised until the final moments, when Ian Grobbelaar (59’) converted a late penalty corner to seal the title for Australia. India Men's U21 Hockey Team Players Shake Hands With Pakistan Players Ahead of IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match (See Pic).

India began on a promising note, moving the ball around with short, crisp passes that gave them the bulk of possession in the early exchanges. Their first big chance came within the opening five minutes when a quick give-and-go between Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha set up Gurjot Singh at close range, but Australian goalkeeper Magnus McCausland dealt with it well.

At the 10-minute mark, Amir Ali’s powerful long-range shot was cleverly deflected goalward by Gurjot, only for McCausland to parry it away once again. Australia earned the first penalty corner of the match in the 13th minute, and Ian Grobbelaar (13’) converted it with precision to make it 1-0. They won another penalty corner just before the end of the quarter, but splendid work from Indian Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh kept them out.

The Blue Colts began the second quarter with intent, winning two penalty corners in quick succession. The breakthrough came in the second, as Anmol Ekka’s (17’) fiery strike to the left of McCausland brought India level at 1-1.

While the Indian defence held firm against the Australian attack, India continued to probe forward, creating more chances. They earned two more penalty corners just before half-time, but Araijeet’s thunderous strike couldn’t find the lead on either occasion. A brilliant move by India opened the third quarter; a long pass from Priyobarta Talem found Amir Ali deep on the left flank, but his close-range attempt resulted in another penalty corner that went unfinished. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Engage in First-of-Its-Kind Chess Masterclass With American Gambits Co-Owner Prachura P Padakannaya.

A tough end to the journey at the Final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, but what a spirited performance! 🔥 The effort, energy and heart were truly unmatched. 🇮🇳💪🏻#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/pF8mRHpDzr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2025

Neither side relented in their pursuit of the goal through the remainder of the quarter, with Australia winning three penalty corners of their own. Minutes before the hooter, Araijeet broke away on a swift, threatening run, but his shot was inches wide. Early in the final quarter, Ajit Yadav stole possession in a dangerous area and burst forward, but with no support around him, his shot went wide. India attacked with venom as a sense of urgency enveloped the game. Rohit came close on India’s eighth penalty corner of the night but missed his target by inches.

More opportunities fell Australia’s way through penalty corners, and Grobbelaar (59’) converted yet again to help the Kookaburras edge ahead in the dying embers of the game. It was India’s turn to try to make the most of the set-pieces, right? India took a series of shots from penalty corners in the final minute, but the equaliser eluded the Blue Colts.

