Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Association (JKCA) has started a talent hunt programme to identify cricketing talent from far-flung areas.

More than 10,000 talents are participating in this talent hunt. This aims to select the best cricketing talent for the future.

Brigadier Anil Gupta, Administrator, JKCA told ANI that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh do not have paucity of talent.

"We have sent talent hunt teams to various teams. Trials are being held, matches too. After this, they will be shortlisted. Then they will play tournaments, like in U-19, U-23, and Senior categories. It aims to bring talent forward to hone them. Further shortlisting will be done and they will represent the J-K teams."

For purpose of ease of conducting the programme, Jammu province has been divided into four zones while Kashmir and Ladakh have been divided into four zones.

Gupta said that nine players from J-K are taking part in the ongoing season of IPL, six as net bowlers and three as permanent players for their teams.

Mehran, a selected player from Poonch, told ANI that there is good scope of progress. "Our coach from Poonch academy told us that trials are being held. Five players were selected from Poonch and have come here. Matches will be held. It feels good. I want to progress and play for India like Smriti Mandhana. There is a good scope of progress from here. Coaching and coaches are nice."

Naina, a coach said, "Five teams have been made here. They have been given coaches and managers. All the players are beginners, we have to train them. So, it feels good to have a talent hunt organised. It is good that girls are now getting opportunities. I would like to thank the administration. Girls are getting inspired by players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. There are children from Poonch, Rajouri and Doda."

A player from Jammu named Aman, who was giving trials, said the talent hunt is being held for the first time.

"It is being done in a great way. Boys from far-flung areas are getting a chance. The facilities here are nice. The atmosphere is nice. The selection committee is giving a chance to all to showcase their talent. It is a great platform which can help us get selected in IPL and national team."Another player Avinash Singh also agreed that it is a great platform that can help good performers to play in IPL or represent the Indian team. "It is going to help players who want to play," he added. (ANI)

