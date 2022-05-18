Lucknow Super Giants moved to second in the points table with a sensational two-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 66 of IPL 2022. Quinton de Kock was at his absolute best as the South African scored a brilliant century and along with KL Rahul broke a number of records in the competition's history. Quinton de Kock Scores Second IPL Century During KKR vs LSG Clash.

After being elected to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants exerted their dominance on KKR bowlers as Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul registered the highest opening partnership in IPL history to propel LSG to a mammoth score. In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders gave a good account of themselves but ended up on the losing side.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Match 66 Stat Highlights

# Abhijeet Tomar made his debut in the Indian Premier League

# KL Rahul scored 500+ runs for a fifth consecutive IPL season

# De Kock scored his second century in the competition

# The South African registered the highest individual score (140*) of IPL 2022

# Quinton de Kock completed 100 sixes in IPL

# KL Rahul registered his 30th half-century in IPL

# KL Rahul-Quinton de Kock registered the highest opening partnership (210*) in IPL history

# This is the first time a team has batted 20 overs without losing a wicket in an IPL game

# Andre Russel became only the fifth cricketer to score 300+ runs and take 15 wickets in the same IPL season

# KKR became the first-ever team to concede a century and five-for in the same IPL match.

With the league stage coming to an end for both teams they will have contrasting reactions to their season. LSG will be hoping to hold on to the second spot in the table while KKR will look to improve after missing out on the playoff for another season.

