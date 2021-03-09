Frankfurt [Germany], March 9 (ANI): The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday announced that Joachim Low will step down from his position as head coach of the Germany team after the Euro 2020.

"Joachim Low will end his job as national coach after the European Championship in summer 2021. The national coach asked to end his contract, which originally ran until the 2022 World Cup, immediately upon completion of the European Championship tournament. The German Football Association (DFB) agreed to this," DFB said in a statement in German.

Low said he has taken this step "very consciously", adding that he will remain grateful to the DFB.

"I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament. Proud, because for me it is something very special and an honor to be involved in my country," Low said.

"And because I have worked with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and supported them in their development. I have great triumphs associated with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments -- not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment," he added.

The 61-year-old national coach initially looked after the national team as an assistant in Jurgen Klinsmann's side from the summer of 2004 and has been their head coach since August 1, 2006.

He further stated: "For the upcoming European Championship, I still feel the unconditional will as well as great energy and ambition I will do my best to make our fans happy and successful at this tournament. I also know that this applies to the entire team."

DFB President Fritz Keller said: "I have great respect for Joachim Low's decision. The DFB knows what he has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football. Jogi Low has had German football like no other for years not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity. The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us the DFB the necessary time, calmly and a sense of proportion to name his successor." (ANI)

