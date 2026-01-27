Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 27 (ANI): England batter Joe Root has become the eighth-highest run-getter in international cricket. The right-handed batter achieved this milestone during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The former England captain surpassed West Indies' legendary cricketer Brian Lara in the list of the highest run-getters in international cricket.

Lara, who is now at the ninth position in the iconic list, amassed 22,358 runs in 430 matches and 521 innings at an average of 46.28. The famous cricketer smashed 53 centuries and 111 half-centuries across all formats.

Root,35, has hammered 22,413 runs in 384 matches and 506 innings at an average of 49.69. The veteran batter has notched up 61 centuries and 116 half-centuries.

Rahul Dravid (24208), Jacques Kallis (25534), Mahela Jayawardene (25957), Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Virat Kohli (28215) and Sachin Tendulkar (34357) are ahead in the list.

Coming to the match, England posted a daunting score of 357/3 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka.

Joe Root hammered an unbeaten 111 runs off 108 deliveries, including nine fours and one six. Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 65 runs off 72 balls, with eight fours. Captain Harry Boork smashed an unbeaten 136 runs off 66 balls, with 11 fours and nine towering sixes as the Three Lions crossed the 350-run mark.

During the third ODI, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also became only the second England player to play 400 international matches.

The 35-year-old is just behind legendary seamer James Anderson, who has played the most matches for England across all-formats. One of the finest seamers in world cricket, Anderson played 401 international matches for the Three Lions.

Anderson picked up 991 wickets across all formats. Buttler has notched up 12291 runs in international cricket which includes 14 centuries. (ANI)

