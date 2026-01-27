Melbourne, January 27: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev reached the men's singles semifinals of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 event after securing victories in their respective quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz secured a dominating win and broke at the Australian Open 2026, reaching a maiden Melbourne semifinal after defeating home favourite Alex de Minaur.

The Spaniard won the pivotal opening set on the way to a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win at Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz now sits two wins away from becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. However, the 22-year-old Tennis star needs to overcome the challenge of last year's finalist, Alexander Zverev, who convincingly defeated the Spaniard at the Australian Open 2024. In the next quarter-final match, Alexander Zverev secured his birth for a fourth Australian Open semifinal after the German defeated the 25th-seeded LearnerTien in a four-set thriller 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 7-6(3). Australian Open 2026 Top Results: Check Mid-Tournament Highlights of Tennis Grand Slam.

Alexander Zverev also reached his 10th Grand Slam semifinal. "Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievably. I don't think I've played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very, very long time," Zverev said, as quoted by the Australian Open. "I don't know what Michael Chang has done with him in the off-season, but the way he's playing, it's incredible. Without my 20 aces or something like that, I probably would not have won today. Obviously very happy with my serve, but yeah, just generally happy to be back in the semis."

In the women's singles quarterfinal match, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka crushed 18-year-old American Iva Jovic's Australian Open dream run, securing a 6-3, 6-0 victory on Rod Laver Arena in under 90 minutes. This win in Melbourne on Tuesday marked Sabalenka's fourth consecutive Australian Open semifinal and 14th Grand Slam semifinal, as per the WTA Tour website. Australian Open: Yuki Bhambri's Third-round Loss Ends India's Campaign.

"She's a young, great player. Super happy to get this win in straight sets, happy with the level I played today and yeah, (she's an) amazing player," Sabalenka said after her match." The second set, I felt like I had to step in and put even more pressure on her. Because I can see that she's young, she's hungry, and I could tell during the match that no matter the score, she's still going to be there trying," Sabalenka added.

