The Indian cricket team arrives in Visakhapatnam for the fourth T20 International against New Zealand on Wednesday, 28 January, with the series already firmly in hand. Having secured an unassailable 3-0 lead after a dominant eight-wicket victory in Guwahati, the hosts are expected to use this fixture as a platform to experiment with their line-up. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting in less than two weeks, the team management is prioritising workload management and finalising their best combinations. IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
The primary talking point heading into the clash at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is the form of Sanju Samson. The opener has struggled for consistency in this series, most recently falling for a golden duck in Guwahati.
In contrast, Ishan Kishan has impressed since his return to the side, scoring a brisk 28 in the last game and 76 in the second T20I. There is a strong possibility that Kishan could be promoted to open alongside the in-form Abhishek Sharma, potentially moving Samson to the bench or lower down the order to accommodate Shreyas Iyer. Abhishek Sharma Hits Second-Fastest Fifty For India In T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.
Potential Rest for Key All-rounders
Reports suggest that vice-captain Hardik Pandya may be rested for the remainder of the bilateral series to ensure he remains peak-fit for the World Cup. Pandya’s absence would likely open a spot for Shreyas Iyer to bolster the middle order, while Shivam Dube continues as the primary seam-bowling all-rounder.
In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the attack, though the management may consider giving Harshit Rana another opportunity if they choose to manage Bumrah’s overs. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel remains settled, though Ravi Bishnoi is pushing for a permanent spot after a tidy spell in the third match.
India Likely 11 for 4th T20I
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana Arshdeep Singh.
