Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Top billed Ridhima Veerendra Kumar of Karnataka created a new meet record in the 100m backstroke event for group 1 girls on day one of the prestigious 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships which began at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

The young star from Bengaluru smashed Maana Patel's record of 1:05.00 clocked in 2015. Ridhima touched pads on 1:04.96 to clinch the gold and create a new meet record in the event.

She beat Sanjana Prabhugaonkar (1:07.09) and statemate Nina Venkatesh (1:07.32) to win the gold.

In the 100m backstrokes for group 2 boys, Suhas Preetha M of Telangana smashed the record with a sensational time of 1:01.29 seconds.

He beat Karnataka's Ishan Mehra by a close margin. Mehra timed 1:01.71 seconds while Haryana's Krish Jain took home the bronze. (ANI)

