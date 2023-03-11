Navi Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Marizanne Kapp returned with sensational figures of 5 for 15 as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105 for nine in their Women's Premier League match, here on Saturday.

The Giants opted to bat but their top-order was blown away by the South African pace bowling allrounder, leaving them reeling at 33 for 6 inside seven overs.

But, Delhi failed to wrap up the issue as Giants' lower-order showed good recovery with Kim Garth's unbeaten 32 from 37 balls.

Shikha Pandey returned with 3 for 26.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 105 for 9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out; Marizanne Kapp 5/15, Shikha Pandey 3/26).

