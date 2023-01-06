Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak came up with his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to set up Karnataka's seven-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

Resuming day four on 35 for 2 and with a lot of work to do to save the match, Chhattisgarh were rocked by Vyshak's superb effort. He struck the first blow of the day by removing the first innings centurion Ashutosh Singh for 18.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

Only Amandeep Khare (50) and Mayank Verma (46) provided resistance as the other batters did not stay long enough at the crease.

Skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia, the key in the Chhattisgarh batting line-up was bowled by K Gowtham (2/41) as the visiting team faltered.

Also Read | Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah After He Announced ACC Calendar, Asian Cricket Council Responds by Calling PCB Chairman's Comments 'Baseless'.

Vyshak struck a crucial blow by bowling Khare. Later, he removed Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal and Sourabh Majumdar to finish with 5 for 59.

Requiring 123 runs for a victory, Karnataka lost openers- captain Mayank Agarwal (14) and R Samarth (24). Highly-rated S J Nikin Jose followed up his first innings effort of 67 with a well-crafted 44 (59 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) to see the team home.

In another match in Thiruvananthapuram, Goa upset Kerala by seven wickets thanks to an impressive bowling performance, especially off-spinner Mohit Redkar, who finished with 6 for 73 in the second innings.

Kerala was bundled out for 200 in the second innings, leaving Goa 155 for a win.

Ishan Gadekar (67 not out) and Siddhesh Lad (33 not out) saw Goa home with a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Brief scores: At Bengaluru: Chhattisgarh 311 all out in 121.4 overs and 177 all out in 77.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 50, Mayank Verma 46, V Vyshak 5/59) lost to Karnataka 366 all out in 109.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 117, R Samarth 81, S J Nikin Jose 67, Ajay Mandal 4/93, Sumit Ruikar 2/73) and 128 for 3 in 23.2 overs (Nikin Jose 44 not out, Manish Pandey 27 not out) by seven wickets. Karnataka: 6 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 265 all out in 95.3 overs (Rohan Prem 112, Lakshay Garg 4/44) and 200 all out in 62.3 overs (Rohan Prem 70, Jalaj Saxena 34, Mohit Redkar 6/73) lost to Goa 311 all out in 110.2 overs (Ishan Gadekar 105, Jalaj Saxena 5/103) and 157 for 3 in 48.3 overs (Ishan Gadekar 67 not out, Siddhesh Lad 33 not out) by seven wickets. Goa: 6 points, Kerala: 0.

At Delhi: Pondicherry 216 all out in 62.4 overs (K B Arun Karthick 58) and 313 all out in 96.3 overs (K B Arun Karthick 130 (202 balls, 15x4), Krishna Pandey 64, Diwesh Pathania 3/83 lost to Services 466 for 7 declared in 129 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 137 (191 balls, 14x4, 3x6), Rajat Paliwal 101 (183 balls, 9x4), L S Kumar 83 not out, Pulkit Narang 45, Ankit Sharma 3/80) and 67 for 5 in 13.2 overs. Services: 6 points, Pondicherry: 0.

At Jaipur: Jharkhand 92 all out in 47 overs (Aryaman Sen 39, Aniket Choudhary 4/16, Tanveer Ul-Haq 4/42) and 470 for 9 in 153 overs (Anukul Roy 125, Aryaman Sen 119, Saurabh Tiwary 78, Kumar Deobrat 48, RR Singh 3/82, RR Singh 3/90) drew Rajasthan 287 all out in 81.2 overs (Karan Lamba 122 (184 balls, 14x4, 3x6), Ashish Kumar 5/75, Supriyo Chakraborty 3/51) and 194 for 4 in 33 overs (Y B Kothari 95, Karan Lamba 37 not out, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/48).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)