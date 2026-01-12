Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): In the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) season 2025-26, Karnataka's bowling unit delivered a clinical performance as they restricted the Mumbai side to what appears to be a manageable total on the board.

After winning the toss and electing to field at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Karnataka's pace attack led by Vidyadhar Patil (3-42 in 10 overs) dismantled Mumbai's top order, reducing them to 60/4 within 18 overs. Patil was particularly devastating with the new ball, dismissing both Ishan Mulchandani and the dangerous Musheer Khan to set a dominant tone for the innings.

Despite getting a decent-looking start, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 runs) and Ishan Mulchandani (20 runs) compiling 36 runs for the first-wicket stand, Mumbai lost their way as they lost both the openers, Musheer Khan (9 runs) and Hardik Tamore (1 run) in quick succession. While Vyshak claimed Raghuvanshi's wicket, Vidhwath Kaverappa (2-43 in 10 overs) got rid of Tamore for Karnataka.

Shams Mulani (86) and captain Siddhesh Lad (38) tried reviving the Mumbai innings as they joined hands to stitch a 76-run partnership but Karnataka's Abhilash Shetty (2-59 in 10 overs) broke the stand, rendering the visitors' score 136/5 in 33.3 overs.

Karnataka's bowlers continued to maintain a disciplined line and length, rarely offering Mumbai's batters any scoring opportunities. While Mulani held one end of the crease for Mumbai, the other batters could not play much of a hand to support him.

Sairaj Patil (33 runs) joined hands with Mulani for a 52-run stand to help Mumbai reach 254/8 in 50 overs.

While Karnataka came into the quarter-final against Mumbai on the back of a seven-wicket loss to Madhya Pradesh in their last Group A match, Mumbai faced a one-run defeat at the hands of Punjab in a nail-biter in their last Group C fixture. (ANI)

