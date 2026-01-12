South African powerhouse Lizelle Lee has made an indelible mark on the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, going viral for a spectacular wicketkeeping effort and following it up with a significant batting contribution. Representing the Delhi Capitals, Lee's immediate impact in the tournament has garnered widespread attention, solidifying her status as a key player to watch in the ongoing season. Her performances have not only provided crucial moments for her team but have also ignited discussions among fans and pundits alike. Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Bat Illegal? Delhi Capitals Teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry and Marizanne Kapp Check Indian Batter's Willow Ahead of WPL 2026 (Watch Video).

The moment that catapulted Lee into viral fame occurred during the Delhi Capitals' clash against the Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026. As wicketkeeper, Lee produced a sensational reflex catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians opener Amelia Kerr for a golden duck. The dismissal was a display of remarkable athleticism: after an initial fumble, Lee demonstrated lightning-fast reflexes to recover and complete a diving catch inches above the ground while falling. This "Supergirl moment" was hailed by many as one of the finest wicketkeeping efforts in WPL history, drawing comparisons to iconic catches and sparking a frenzy across social media platforms. In the same match, she also secured another sharp catch, contributing to debutant Nandani Sharma's maiden WPL wicket.

Lizelle Lee Takes Stunner Against Mumbai Indians

Watching this on loop 🔁👏 🎥 An absolute stunner of a catch by Lizelle Lee behind the stumps 🧤 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/aVKBHVKp7c #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/TFvNNl1us0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 10, 2026

Beyond her heroics behind the stumps, Lee showcased her prowess with the bat in the subsequent match against Gujarat Giants on January 11, 2026. Opening the innings, she played a valiant knock of 86 runs off just 54 balls, an innings that included 12 fours and three sixes. This impressive score stands as the second-highest individual score for Delhi Capitals Women in WPL history. Despite her significant contribution, the Delhi Capitals narrowly fell short by four runs in a high-scoring encounter, underscoring the competitive nature of the league.

Lizelle Lee Innings Against GG

Well Played! 🙌 A superb knock from Lizelle Lee under pressure keeps DC alive in this chase 🏏🔥#TATAWPL DCvGG 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/mxHvaxIQzr pic.twitter.com/NE41il9cqF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 11, 2026

Lizelle Lee, who retired from international cricket in 2022, has continued to be a formidable force in franchise leagues globally. Known for her aggressive opening style and powerful hitting, she brings a wealth of experience to the Delhi Capitals, who acquired her for INR 30 lakh at the TATA WPL 2026 Auction. While some online discussions have touched upon her fitness, controversially drawing comparisons to Pakistan's Azam Khan, her on-field brilliance, particularly the viral catch, has largely overshadowed such criticisms, reaffirming her value and impact in the sport.

Lee's electrifying start to the WPL 2026 season has not only provided thrilling moments for fans but also demonstrated her enduring class and match-winning capabilities. Her ability to influence games with both her wicketkeeping and batting has positioned her as a central figure for the Delhi Capitals as they navigate the competitive landscape of the Women's Premier League. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on Lizelle Lee to see if she can continue her sensational form and lead her team to success.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).