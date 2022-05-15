Phuket, May 15 (PTI) Kartik Sharma logged his first career Top-5 outside India as he added a 2-under 69 in the third and final round of the USD 75,000 Blue Canyon Classic on the Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Sharma, a southpaw, totalled 11-under 202 with rounds of 66-67-69.

Among other Indians, M Dharma (66-71-67) and the first round leader Udayan Mane (63-71-70) finished T-13. It was a disappointment for Mane, who shot 63 on first day but then fell on the leaderboard the next two days.

Yashas Chandra (68-71-66) was T-19 at 8-under and Yuvraj Sandhu (70-68-71) was T-42 at 4-under.

China's Chen Guxin produced a stunning back-nine charge with seven birdies in his last eight holes to snatch the Blue Canyon Classic from overnight leader Denwit Boriboonsub.

An eventual eight-under 63 helped Guxin, who started the final round two shots back and in the third from last group, set the clubhouse target at -16. That proved a stroke better than what Boriboonsub got to with a solid 66.

He saw an eight-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole burn the cup but did not fall and he settled for the second place.

It was Guxin's maiden Asian Development Tour (ADT) and MENA Tour victory and a third pro win after a purple patch last June saw him win twice on the China Tour, at the Lanhi Classic and Xian Classic. It was also his first win outside China.

