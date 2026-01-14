New Delhi [India], January 14: Kerala Blasters has confirmed its participation in the Indian Super League (ISL), starting in February. The club issued an official statement on their X account, thanking the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for its timely intervention and mediation. "The Club confirms its participation in the upcoming Indian Super League which is slated to kickoff in February, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions with the All India Football Federation and associated stakeholders. The Club thanks the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Hon. Sports Minister for the intervention and mediation in this matter," the statement read. ISL 2025-26 to Commence On February 14, I-League to Follow Suit; Announces Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Kerala Blasters FC Confirm Participation

The statement further added that the Blasters will prioritise safeguarding our present and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to protect the future of Indian football. "We know that there will be numerous questions, concerns, and we are in the process of addressing and gaining clarity on several of these issues ourselves. Indian football is undergoing a radical metamorphosis and will be subject to new economic, regulatory and sporting realities. The Blasters, will always prioritise to safeguard our present and work collaboratively with all the stakeholders to protect the future," it added.

"The Club shall release further information in a coordinated manner through appropriate channels very shortly, once we have cemented our approach and once we have received clarity on certain issues at hand. We request for your support as always and for your continued patience and understanding," it concluded.

On Tuesday, Odisha Football Club (OFC) confirmed its participation in the upcoming ISL season. The club issued an official statement on Instagram, noting its support for the Government of India's objective of ensuring continuity, stability, and long-term growth in Indian football.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League will start on February 14. Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season. Union Sports Minister Mandaviya noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play in the ISL this season. "We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters."In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added. All India Football Federation To Announce ISL Dates Next Week.

Previously, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the dates for the ISL would be announced soon. The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, and it duly complied. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the league. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)