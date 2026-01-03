New Delhi [India], January 3: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said that the dates for the Indian Super League (ISL) will be announced next week, following a meeting of its Emergency Committee.

In an official statement, the AIFF said the Emergency Committee met on January 3, to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, after discussions held during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting. ‘Owners and the Fans Deserve Clarity’, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Other Footballers Question AIFF Amid ISL Uncertainty.

AIFF's Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by AIFF.

Accordingly, the AIFF will conduct the league and confirmed that the date of commencement of the ISL will be announced next week.

AIFF's statement on Instagram implied, "The AIFF Emergency Committee met today (January 3, 2026), to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was constituted on December 20, 2025, following the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent AIFF Annual General Meeting. The Coordination Committee was requested to submit its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, 2026, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by the All India Football Federation. Accordingly, the AIFF will conduct the league, and the date of commencement will be announced next week." City Football Group Part Ways With Mumbai City FC Amid ISL Uncertainty.

Earlier, Indian and ISL stars Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Hugo Boumous have issued a joint video calling for FIFA to intervene and end the " humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis sporting and economic crisis" that players have been facing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)