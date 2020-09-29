Paris, Sep 29 (AP) Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year.

The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3. Kerber once held the No. 1 ranking and has won every major title except the French Open. Her best performance at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2012 and '18.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova.

But the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. (AP)

